Penfield & Smith Bella Riviera Project Receives Engineering Excellence Award

By Aimee Snyder for Penfield & Smith | December 26, 2013 | 3:50 p.m.

The American Council of Engineering Companies California selected Penfield & Smith’s Bella Riviera project in Santa Barbara as a Special Projects Category-Merit Award recipient for the state’s 2014 Engineering Excellence Awards.

In all, 25 California firms representing 30 projects were named winners.

Bella Riviera (Cottage Hospital Workforce Housing) is an awe-inspiring housing development located in the hills of Santa Barbara on a terraced site with 115 newly constructed townhomes. The project was constructed by the Cottage Hospital Foundation to provide affordable housing for hospital employees.

The site is located on a hillside resulting in a number of retaining walls, proving for a terraced site allowing the development to take advantage of the spectacular views. Because of the close proximity of the home layout, careful consideration was given both in design and during construction for  locations of site utilities, retaining walls and structure footings. To mitigate peak storm runoff, the project utilized underground detention structures in three separate locations.

According to the project’s owner, VRE, “Penfield & Smith engineered both safe and cost-effective design alternatives, while satisfying the aesthetic needs of the project.”

The award will be presented to Penfield & Smith project manager Michael Hamilton at the 2014 Engineering Excellence Awards Ceremony in Sacramento on Feb. 3.

— Aimee Snyder is the marketing coordinator for Penfield & Smith.

 

