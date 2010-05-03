Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:07 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
California-based full-service design firm makes it back on list despite challenges in 2009

Penfield & Smith Makes it on Engineering News Record List of Top 500 Design Firms

By Karla M. Ksan | May 3, 2010 | 8:13 p.m.

Penfield & Smith is pleased to be back on the Engineering News Record list of Top 500 Design Firms. After dropping off the list for 2009, the firm had to face the clear indicator of the economic situation shared by the rest of the nation, and as a California-based firm, still faces the challenge of an uncertain state economy.

Finding themselves at No. 493 on the list is a welcome accomplishment and a reflection of the positive outlook and optimistic spirit maintained by president and CEO Hady Izadpanah. Since assuming the reigns in December 2008, Izadpanah has led the firm through the most challenging year and a half the company has seen since its inception in 1946. He speaks frankly, admitting times are challenging but that he is confident in the strength and capability of the staff to see us through to better times.

“Being back on the Top 500 List is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the people in this company,” said Izadpanah. “We remain a strong corporate family and each person continues to do their part in whatever it takes to best serve our clients and maintain the quality and service our reputation demands.”

The Top 500 Design Firms list, published annually in April by McGraw Hill, ranks the 500 largest U.S.-based designs firms, both publicly and privately held, based on design-specific revenue.

Penfield & Smith is a full-service design firm providing civil engineering, surveying, land-use planning and construction management services to public and private clients throughout California.

For more information, contact Karla M. Ksan at 805.963.9532 or at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

—Karla M. Ksan is the director of Human Resources & Administration at Penfield & Smith.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 