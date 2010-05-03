Penfield & Smith Makes it on Engineering News Record List of Top 500 Design Firms

California-based full-service design firm makes it back on list despite challenges in 2009

Penfield & Smith is pleased to be back on the Engineering News Record list of Top 500 Design Firms. After dropping off the list for 2009, the firm had to face the clear indicator of the economic situation shared by the rest of the nation, and as a California-based firm, still faces the challenge of an uncertain state economy.

Finding themselves at No. 493 on the list is a welcome accomplishment and a reflection of the positive outlook and optimistic spirit maintained by president and CEO Hady Izadpanah. Since assuming the reigns in December 2008, Izadpanah has led the firm through the most challenging year and a half the company has seen since its inception in 1946. He speaks frankly, admitting times are challenging but that he is confident in the strength and capability of the staff to see us through to better times.

“Being back on the Top 500 List is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the people in this company,” said Izadpanah. “We remain a strong corporate family and each person continues to do their part in whatever it takes to best serve our clients and maintain the quality and service our reputation demands.”

The Top 500 Design Firms list, published annually in April by McGraw Hill, ranks the 500 largest U.S.-based designs firms, both publicly and privately held, based on design-specific revenue.

Penfield & Smith is a full-service design firm providing civil engineering, surveying, land-use planning and construction management services to public and private clients throughout California.

For more information, contact Karla M. Ksan at 805.963.9532 or at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

—Karla M. Ksan is the director of Human Resources & Administration at Penfield & Smith.