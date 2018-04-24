Arraignment Set for Woman Accused of Stealing $5 Million from Jesusita, Tea Fire Victims

A woman accused of swindling fire survivors with promises of rebuilding their homes is scheduled to be arraigned next month in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

Penny Art Estes, 63, who operated a company called Green Building America, is accused of stealing money from 13 people in the Santa Barbara area after their homes were destroyed by wildfire, disappearing with nearly $5 million.

Estes was arrested on June 4 in San Bernardino County after a protracted run from law enforcement, and her bail remains at $2 million.

She has been assigned public defender Brian Mathis, and her arraignment has been continued until July 10.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Estes in March, the crimes occurred between Aug. 25, 2010, and Sept. 30, 2011, and a warrant was issued for her arrest in February.

Estes’s arrest warrant was based on an investigation into her alleged defrauding of homeowners who were the victims of the Jesusita and Tea fires.

The complaint against Estes lists 24 felony counts, including diversion of construction funds, obtaining services by false pretenses, grand theft and financial elder abuse, as well as failure to file income taxes for 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Three of the victims were older than 65 when they signed the contracts with Estes.

In addition to multiple theft and fraud charges, Estes has been charged with a criminal enhancement of preying upon disaster victims.

According to documents asking for an arrest warrant, Estes explained to fire survivors, many times after support meetings, that her company used mold- and fire-resistant hybrid blocks in construction.

The report said various stages of work on the homes transpired, and millions of dollars were turned over to her, but at some point she became unreachable.

Ultimately, the company abandoned the projects and Estes could not be contacted.

