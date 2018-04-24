Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 3:30 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Arraignment Set for Woman Accused of Stealing $5 Million from Jesusita, Tea Fire Victims

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 12, 2013 | 8:17 p.m.

A woman accused of swindling fire survivors with promises of rebuilding their homes is scheduled to be arraigned next month in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

Peggy Art Estes (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department photo)
Penny Art Estes (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

Penny Art Estes, 63, who operated a company called Green Building America, is accused of stealing money from 13 people in the Santa Barbara area after their homes were destroyed by wildfire, disappearing with nearly $5 million.

Estes was arrested on June 4 in San Bernardino County after a protracted run from law enforcement, and her bail remains at $2 million.

She has been assigned public defender Brian Mathis, and her arraignment has been continued until July 10.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Estes in March, the crimes occurred between Aug. 25, 2010, and Sept. 30, 2011, and a warrant was issued for her arrest in February.

Estes’s arrest warrant was based on an investigation into her alleged defrauding of homeowners who were the victims of the Jesusita and Tea fires.

The complaint against Estes lists 24 felony counts, including diversion of construction funds, obtaining services by false pretenses, grand theft and financial elder abuse, as well as failure to file income taxes for 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Three of the victims were older than 65 when they signed the contracts with Estes.

In addition to multiple theft and fraud charges, Estes has been charged with a criminal enhancement of preying upon disaster victims.

According to documents asking for an arrest warrant, Estes explained to fire survivors, many times after support meetings, that her company used mold- and fire-resistant hybrid blocks in construction.

The report said various stages of work on the homes transpired, and millions of dollars were turned over to her, but at some point she became unreachable.

Ultimately, the company abandoned the projects and Estes could not be contacted.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 