Penny Haberman Joins Santa Barbara Beautiful Board

Penny Haberman was recently elected to the Santa Barbara Beautiful board of directors.
Haberman is an experienced executive in marketing and sales management.
She has developed new markets, hired and trained staff, increased sales and maintained excellent client relationships.
She has an M.Ed. in counseling psychology from Boston University and a B.A. in English from Hunter College of The City University of New York.
Her other affiliations include the Museum Collectors Council, Santa Barbara Museum of Art; Modern and Contemporary Art Council, Los Angeles County Museum of Art; Board of Governors’ Sports Spectacular Fund Raiser Steering and Auction Committees, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and Santa Monica Conservancy.
— Jacqueline S. Dyson is the vice president of public affairs at Santa Barbara Beautiful.