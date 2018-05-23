Penny Luce to Lead Assistance League

Penny Luce has been named the 2018-19 president of Assistance League of Santa Barbara.

As a member of the organization for seven years, she has served as vice president of membership, grants chairman and Family Learning Center chairman.

Luce earned a master’s degree in British history from the University of Maine and was a special education teacher, IEP team chairman and non-public school specialist for the Santa Barbara Office of Education.

She’s an active member of the Anglican Church of Our Saviour and belonged to the Junior Women’s Club of Santa Barbara.

Other members serving on the board of directors include Nikki Rickard, president-elect; Chris Nelson, vice president/membership; Ammon Hoenigman, vice president/philanthropic programs; and Lene Shutt, vice president/resource development.

— Susan Engles for Assistance League of Santa Barbara.