Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 12:00 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Pension Costs a Looming Challenge as Santa Barbara Council Ponders 2019 Budget

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | April 18, 2018 | 10:24 p.m.

Rising pension costs represent the biggest challenge facing the city of Santa Barbara over the next several years.

Santa Barbara Finance Director Bob Samario presented the draft 2019 city budget at Tuesday’s council meeting. The city has an overall budget of $360.6 million and a general fund budget of $156.1 million.

The city must pay $23.3 million in pension costs for general fund employees in 2019, and that number is expected to reach $40 million by 2025.

“Pension is the major headwind,” Samario said. “By 2025 citywide, we could see our costs go up by 75 percent. It’s going to be kind of an exponential growth. It’s just really going to ramp up over the next seven, eight years.”

In his budget message, City Administrator Paul Casey said that the city is working on a plan to address the rising costs, but that some of the strategies include “controlling labor costs,” and “negotiating cost-sharing agreements with labor groups,” where employees pay more for retirement than they do now.

Today, for every $1 a firefighter earns, the city must pay the California Public Employee Retirement System 52 cents to pay for that employees retirement.

The city's sales tax revenues are expected to drop by 1.7 percent to end this fiscal year, largely due to the Thomas Fire. The city expects revenues to grow by 4.4 percent in 2019. 

The city plans several budget hearings between Monday, May 7, and council adoption of the budget on June 19.

Property taxes grew 5.6 percent in 2016 and 7.6 percent in 2017, and are expected to grow by 4.5 percent to end 2018. The city is projecting a growth rate of 6 percent in 2019. 

After several years of strong transient occupancy tax growth of 10 percent per year, TOT has softened, dropping by 1 percent in 2016, then growing by 3.2 percent in 2017.

The city expects 2018 to end with a drop of about about .04 percent, largely from the impacts of the Thomas Fire. The city is projecting a 3.4 percent growth rate in 2019. 

The city has also budgeted $22 million in Measure C money. About $17.1 will go toward streets and infrastructure, while some $2 million will be directed at the new police station. Construction on that facility is expected to begin in about five years. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 