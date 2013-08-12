Monday, June 11 , 2018, 3:04 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Pensionmark Advisor Support Program Opens San Diego Office

By Kristine Miller for Pensionmark Retirement Group | August 12, 2013 | 12:55 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based Pensionmark Retirement Group has partnered with another office to their Advisor Support Program in San Diego, creating Pensionmark San Diego. Noel J. Trias will be the managing director at the new location. The new affiliation will allow him to expand the depth of his services while allowing him to remain independent and to continue to offer personalized, unbiased retirement plan and employee benefit guidance.

“I am proud to see our firm expanding,” said Mike Woods, Pensionmark’s managing director of business development. “It has always been our mission to provide strategic retirement plan guidance to companies and individuals across the nation, and this expansion will allow us to more effectively assist our clients and their employees as they pursue their respective goals.

"We are excited to have Mr. Trias joining the team, and we believe that his business model and commitment to his clients align with our values and mission of representing employees’ best interests.”

Trias brings with him more than 24 years of experience in the financial services and benefits industry with a primary focus in the corporate benefit trust and retirement plan markets. When consulting with corporate clients, he also brings a strong accounting and financial background, allowing him to more readily assist his clients and to help them better pursue their retirement goals, Woods said.

“I am excited about this opportunity to partner with Pensionmark and to continue to build upon the firm’s tradition of excellence while maintaining my personalized business model,” Trias said.

— Kristine Miller represents Pensionmark Retirement Group.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]noozhawk.com. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 