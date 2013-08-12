Pensionmark Advisor Support Program Opens San Diego Office

Santa Barbara-based Pensionmark Retirement Group has partnered with another office to their Advisor Support Program in San Diego, creating Pensionmark San Diego. Noel J. Trias will be the managing director at the new location. The new affiliation will allow him to expand the depth of his services while allowing him to remain independent and to continue to offer personalized, unbiased retirement plan and employee benefit guidance.

“I am proud to see our firm expanding,” said Mike Woods, Pensionmark’s managing director of business development. “It has always been our mission to provide strategic retirement plan guidance to companies and individuals across the nation, and this expansion will allow us to more effectively assist our clients and their employees as they pursue their respective goals.

"We are excited to have Mr. Trias joining the team, and we believe that his business model and commitment to his clients align with our values and mission of representing employees’ best interests.”



Trias brings with him more than 24 years of experience in the financial services and benefits industry with a primary focus in the corporate benefit trust and retirement plan markets. When consulting with corporate clients, he also brings a strong accounting and financial background, allowing him to more readily assist his clients and to help them better pursue their retirement goals, Woods said.



“I am excited about this opportunity to partner with Pensionmark and to continue to build upon the firm’s tradition of excellence while maintaining my personalized business model,” Trias said.

— Kristine Miller represents Pensionmark Retirement Group.