Pensionmark Named Among Nation’s Top Wealth Managers by Forbes

Each year, Forbes Magazine publishes a list of the Top 50 largest firms both by assets (Giants) and the fastest growing firms with less than $500 million in assets (Emerging).

This year, the firms’ assets climbed to record levels due to new clients and advisors as well as a gradual market recovery.

Pensionmark Retirement Group was named among the honorees under the RIA Giants list.

Pensionmark’s managing director of wealth management at the Santa Barbara corporate office, Mallory Van Leeuwen, assists the Pensionmark network of advisors in offering individual guidance to employees.

“As a firm that has consistently been acknowledged as a premier retirement plan advisory firm, it is a great honor to be recognized for the services we provide to individual investors,” Van Leeuwen said. “We have spent decades building systems to help individual investors manage their financial strategy.”

— Kristine Miller is a communications and public relations manager for Pensionmark Retirement Group.