Pensionmark Named One of 50 Fastest-Growing Companies on Central Coast

The Pacific Coast Business Times released its “50 Fastest-Growing Companies” recognition, naming Pensionmark Retirement Group as the fourth fastest-growing company on California’s Central Coast.

For the second consecutive year, Pensionmark was the only company in the Retirement Planning and Executive Compensation Consulting industry that was recognized on the list.

August was an exciting month for the firm, as the award comes shortly after Pensionmark was ranked No. 50 among financial services firms and No. 826 overall in the prestigious Inc. 500|5000 list earlier in August.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Pacific Coast Business Times as one of the fastest-growing companies on the Central Coast, especially on the heels of the Inc. 500|5000 Fastest-Growing Companies recognition," said Troy Hammond, president/CEO of Pensionmark. "Both awards are a testament to the commitment of all of our team members here, their focus and dedication to our industry, and to our belief in always putting client interests first.”

The “Fastest-Growing Companies” list is selected based on three-year revenue with a minimum of $500,000 in revenue for the base of 2010. Some of the data used in the award resides in Pacific Coast Business Times’ database consisting of more than 1,000 private companies, public companies, and family-owned businesses. Only the top 50 revenue growth make the list.

The 50 companies named in the Pacific Coast Business Times award will be honored at an evening reception at Crowne Plaza Ventura Beach at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. For ticket information, please contact Jennifer Carusa at [email protected] or click here.

— Kristine Miller represents Pensionmark Retirement Group.