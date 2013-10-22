Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 12:05 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Pensionmark Named Retirement Plan Advisor Multioffice Team of Year

By Kristine Miller for Pensionmark Retirement Group | October 22, 2013 | 9:19 a.m.

At the PlanAdviser Conference held in September in Orlando, Fla., Pensionmark Retirement Group was recognized as the 2013 PlanSponsor Retirement Plan Advisor Multioffice Team of the Year.

The recognition was awarded in three categories: individual, team and multioffice team categories. Pensionmark is the inaugural winner of the multioffice team award.

When accepting the award, Pensionmark President/CEO Troy Hammond commented, “Pat Riley said it the other night: I think we are just really thankful — thankful to Alison and Charlie and the whole team at Asset International; what a great conference they put on and what great publications. [And to] about 75 people that come to work every day with Pensionmark business cards that couldn’t be here today. Finally, to everyone in this room and all the people in our industry who have really raised the bar to improve the quality of what we do. It just makes this honor that much more important to us. So, thank you very much.”

Honorees were selected from a group of finalists, all of whom were featured in the March-April issue of PlanAdviser Magazine. When selecting honorees for the award, judges selected advisors who put client needs first, view plan sponsors and participants individually, and who take careful consideration of their clients’ needs when developing a custom plan.

Industry reputation and industry contributions, such as participating in conferences to writing articles or otherwise sharing industry knowledge with fellow advisors, were also taken into consideration.

Click here for more information or to view the full article.

— Kristine Miller is the communications and public relations manager for Pensionmark Retirement Group.

 

