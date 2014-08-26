Santa Barbara-Based Pensionmark Retirement Group Expands to Pittsburgh

Axios Advisory Group has affiliated with Pensionmark Retirement Group, creating the new Pensionmark Pittsburgh location.

The office will continue to service its Pennsylvania and Arizona clients and will focus on both retirement planning as well as wealth management.

Kevin Buckley and Mero Capo are the new managing directors of the Pensionmark Pittsburgh office.

“We are excited to become part of the Pensionmark family," Buckley said. "We are confident that our affiliation with the team at Pensionmark will enable us to take our services to plan sponsors and participants to a whole new level.”

Buckley and Capo’s firm have been offering retirement plan services for over 35 years, and the new transition will allow them to offer enhanced services to their clients.

“The affiliation with Pensionmark to create Pensionmark Pittsburgh was natural for us," Capo said. "We’re confident that the services we now offer to plan sponsors, plan participants and wealth management clients are second to none in the industry.”

"Kevin, Mero and the team at Axios exemplify the Pensionmark commitment to exceptional customer service and industry-leading client support," said Troy Hammond, president/CEO of Pensionmark. "In addition, they bring additional administrative capabilities to our TPA alliance program. We are excited about this great addition to the Pensionmark family of advisors.”

Pensionmark, with its national headquarters in Santa Barbara, expects to add 10 to 15 new advisors in the coming months.

— Devyn Duex represents Pensionmark Retirement Group.