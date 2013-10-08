Pensionmark Retirement Group Expands with Dallas Partnership

Pensionmark Retirement Group recently partnered with Joe Stack of 360 Wealth Management, the new managing director of Pensionmark Dallas.

The affiliation will allow Stack to offer an expanded suite of services to his clients while allowing him to maintain an independent business model and to continue to provide ongoing retirement plan guidance to both employers and employees.

Stack brings more than 20 years of financial service experience to the Pensionmark team. He began his career in investment management and has since focused on providing unbiased service in wealth management and 401(k) consulting. He has been recognized in the “Five Star Wealth Manager Award” by Texas Monthly Magazine for three consecutive years.

“After 20 years of serving the retirement planning and wealth management industry, I am excited to join Pensionmark’s network of advisors," Stack said. "I look forward to offering the enhanced services I will be able to provide to my clients and to building upon the firm’s tradition of excellence in the industry.”

— Kristine Miller is the communications and public relations manager for Pensionmark Retirement Group.