Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:21 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Pensionmark Retirement Group Makes Inc. 500|5000 List

By Kristine Miller for Pensionmark Retirement Group | September 4, 2013 | 6:32 p.m.

Inc. Magazine recently ranked Pensionmark Retirement Group No. 826 in its seventh annual Inc. 500|5000 list and No. 50 among the Top Financial Services Companies.

This is the second consecutive year that Pensionmark has made the list.

The Inc. 500|5000 list is an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. It represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy — America’s independent entrepreneurs. Pensionmark Retirement Group joins LivingSocial, Edible Arrangements, CDW and Lifelock, among other prominent brands featured on this year’s list.

“This recognition is a testimonial to the hard work and uncompromising integrity we put into our jobs every day, and I am extremely proud to be part of such a great team here at Pensionmark," said Troy Hammond, president/CEO of Pensionmark. "We are honored to be acknowledged among such a prestigious group of organizations.”

In a stagnant economic environment, median growth rate of 2013 Inc. 500|5000 companies is an impressive 142 percent. The companies on this year’s list report having created more than 520,000 jobs in the past three years, and aggregate revenue among the honorees reached $241 billion.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/5000.

"[The companies in the Inc. 500|5000] are the hidden champions of job growth and innovation, the real muscle of the American economy,” Inc. editor Eric Schurenberg said.

The Inc. 500|5000 Conference and Awards Ceremony will be held Oct. 10-12 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Washington, D.C. For more information about the 2013 Inc. 500|5000 Conference and Awards Ceremony, click here.

— Kristine Miller represents Pensionmark Retirement Group.

