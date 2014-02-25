Pensionmark Welcomes Tom Ming as Managing Director of Newest Branch Office

Pensionmark Retirement Group has announced its newest branch office, Tower-Rock Advisors-Pensionmark in Bakersfield and San Joaquin Valley with Tom Ming as managing director.

The partnership offers Ming the ability to maintain his diverse independent business model, which includes Retirement Plan Advisory and Wealth Management, while leveraging the infrastructure and support that Pensionmark offers.

“I have known Tom for a long time and have felt that he would be a great addition to the Pensionmark network," said Troy Hammond, Pensionmark’s president/CEO. "Among his best assets is his utmost concern for his clients’ best interests, which is a consistent trademark of Pensionmark advisors. We are excited to start this year off with the addition of Tom and his great staff and look forward to adding 10 to 12 other select firms this year.”

Ming, previously president of Tower Rock Advisors Inc., has been actively involved in developing and implementing investment management strategies for fiduciaries and closely-held businesses since 2004. He has developed comprehensive educational and investment programs focusing on employee retirement readiness and fiduciary due diligence for many companies in the San Joaquin Valley.

“The opportunity to affiliate with one of the nation’s leading retirement advisory firm, Pensionmark, allows my firm to access new markets and continued growth while providing my current clients with the outstanding service that they have come to expect,” Ming said.

— Kristine Miller is the communications and public relations manager for Pensionmark Retirement Group.