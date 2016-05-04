Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:28 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Pentatonix Hypnotizes Crowd in Santa Barbara With ‘Vocal Acrobatics’

Five-piece a cappella sensation Pentatonix lights up the Santa Barbara Bowl stage with their signature color scheme. The sold-out performance took place April 30, 2016. Click to view larger
Five-piece a cappella sensation Pentatonix lights up the Santa Barbara Bowl stage with their signature color scheme. The sold-out performance took place April 30, 2016.  (Steve Kennedy / Noozhawk photo)
By Steve Kennedy | May 4, 2016 | 12:55 p.m.

Multi-Grammy Award-winning a cappella sensation Pentatonix thrilled a packed house at the Santa Barbara Bowl April 30, 2016.

The five-person group unleashed a vocal delicacy of sonic rhythms and pitch perfect tones, and their 90 minutes of vocal acrobatics delighted the ears and kept the crowd entertained all night. ​

Pentatonix hit the music scene hard with their win on NBC’s The Sing-Off and appearance in the 2011 movie Pitch Perfect 2.

The music troupe’s latest release, Pentatonix, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. The group’s ability to cover all of the ranges of a pop band from the low end bass to syncopated drum riffs to clean mid-tone and swirling high notes is truly intoxicating.

Pentatonix members Kevin Olusola, Kirstin Maldonado, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying and Avi Kaplan belt out a hypnotizing number. Click to view larger
Pentatonix members Kevin Olusola, Kirstin Maldonado, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying and Avi Kaplan belt out a hypnotizing number. (Steve Kennedy / Noozhawk photo)

The only time an instrument was introduced was when Kevin “K.O.” Olusola brought out a cello and demonstrated his “cello-boxing” ability, which involves classical cello with a vocal pop rock beat being sung separately, creating a unique experience for the viewer. 

The presentation featured an amazing light show with fog machines and creative uses of many projection screens, from a large overhead screen to five individual screens, one for each performer.

Pentatonix’s infectious, youthful energy carried the night. Their ability to keep the crowd on their toes, anticipating where the next twist or note would come from was truly entertaining.

The fact that they cover many of today’s most popular pop songs also helps to keep fans engaged and Snapchatting stories all night.

As part of their 2016 World Tour, Pentatonix will head to Europe and Japan for the summer.

Steve Kennedy is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.

Maldonado, Grassi and Hoying combine talents for a song. Click to view larger
Maldonado, Grassi and Hoying combine talents for a song. (Steve Kennedy / Noozhawk photo)
