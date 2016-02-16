Pentatonix, Us The Duo, to Touch Down at Santa Barbara Bowl

Grammy Award-winning Pentatonix announced the first tour dates for its 2016 world tour, which includes a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m. Special guests Us The Duo will join the group on the road.

This will be the first time the group will headline shows since its 2015 sold out On My Way Home Tour (for an exclusive look behind the scenes check out their first ever documentary, On My Way Home, on Netflix) and since supporting Kelly Clarkson on her 2015 Piece By Piece summer tour.

Fans interested in meet and greet and VIP upgrades should visit ptxofficial.com/vip. For more information, please visit www.ptxofficial.com.

The group will be touring in support of their self-titled debut studio album which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart and is officially certified gold by the RIAA.

To cap off 2015, the group released a music video for “New Year’s Day,” another track from Pentatonix. The video takes a look back at the group’s successful year. Click here to check out all the highlights.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2011, the platinum-selling group of recording artists have sold more than 2.7 million albums in the U.S. alone, won a Grammy Award, sold out venues worldwide, amassed over 1.4 billion views on their YouTube channel with over 10 million subscribers and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2.

Their latest release, Pentatonix debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and Current Albums Chart. The first single, “Can’t Sleep Love” has over 17 million views on YouTube.

The group also released an enhanced deluxe version of their platinum-selling holiday album, That’s Christmas To Me, which features their recent 2016 Grammy-nominated track, “Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy.”

All 7 of their releases have peaked within the Top 5 on Billboard’s Digital Albums Chart with 6 of those releases reaching the Top 10 or higher on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart.

Most recently, the group received 2 gold certifications for their “Daft Punk” medley and cover of Imagine Dragons’s “Radioactive” featuring Lindsey Stirling.

Their 2014 holiday album, That’s Christmas To Me has sold more than 1.7 million copies in the U. S. and was the fourth best-selling album of 2014.

The group released their very first documentary (On My Way Home) which follows the quintet on their sold out 2015 North American Tour featuring behind-the-scenes footage, live performance and the making of their debut studio album, Pentatonix.

Us The Duo has amassed a fan base of over 10 million followers since launching their groundbreaking #6SecondCovers online.

The couple's 2014 album, No Matter Where You Are debuted at #9 on iTunes, and they have been featured by Good Morning America, TODAY and TIME.

Selling out headlining shows around the world, Michael and Carissa of Us The Duo have also toured with Grammy-nominated artist Tori Kelly and are excited to join Pentatonix this Spring.

Us The Duo’s music was featured in the motion picture The Book Of Life which led to their performances as part of Oprah's The Life You Want Weekend Tour.

Their music has been streamed over 100 million times on Spotify and YouTube.

Us The Duo will release new original music this year.

Don’t miss your chance to see Pentatonix with special guest Us The Duo at the Santa Barbara Bowl Saturday, April 30.

Tickets range from $39.50-$59.50, plus applicable service charges.

The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas Street in Santa Barbara.

— Jessica Puchli represents the Santa Barbara Bowl.