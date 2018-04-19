Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Invites Community to Celebrate Carpinteria Apartment Project

Nearly 150 low-income residents of Santa Barbara County will have new affordable housing soon, and the public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony and lunch to celebrate this new development.

At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 10, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing will host the groundbreaking celebration of Casas de las Flores, the new 43-unit, affordable, multi-family apartment project, at the former Carpinteria Camper Park, 4096 Via Real in Carpinteria.

After a brief ceremony that will highlight the project’s history, financial supporters and vision, a light buffet luncheon will follow the brief remarks. Guests may tour three existing camper trailers at the event.

The new property will feature 43 two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes, a community education room, a youth learning center, offices, a tot lot playground, a half-court basketball court, a walking paths green belt (bioswale), and laundry facilities for the approximately 150 low-income residents who will call Casas de las Flores home.

In honor of the new affordable housing project, PSHH is sponsoring an “Adopt a Door” campaign, which will fund Casas’ after-school youth education program for one year. Doors are available to sponsor at $500 each (multiple doors may be sponsored); $250 donations are available to share a door. Donor names will be displayed at the groundbreaking and grand opening events.

Donate by mail at PSHH, 26 E. Victoria St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101; donate online by clicking here or clicking here. Anyone can donate on a smartphone by texting “DOOR” to 51400.

Founded in 1970, PSHH is an award-winning nonprofit organization that develops affordable housing and community facilities for low-income households, and homeownership opportunities for working families and special needs populations, such as seniors, the disabled and the formerly homeless. With nearly 1,200 homes completed and more than 1,500 rental unites developed and now managed by PSHH, the nonprofit is the largest affordable housing developer on the Central Coast, with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

The nonprofit purchased the former Carpinteria Park over 10 years ago. The park was home to 80 households living in tiny cramped trailer trailers in blighted and neglected conditions. Over the years, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing was able to relocate the low-income families living there to its other affordable housing properties, including the nearby 33-unit Dahlia Court II, which opened in September 2013.

The visionary funders and partners who have supported this project include the Santa Barbara Foundation, City of Carpinteria HOME funds, California Community Reinvestment Corporation, California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, County of Santa Barbara HOME funds, Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County, JP Morgan Chase, National Equity Fund, NeighborWorks America and others.

Architects include CSA Architects and Peikert-RRM Group. PSHH is the nonprofit developer and contractor. The $15 million project is scheduled to be completed by fall 2015 and is expected to generate 160 jobs. Local subcontractors are used whenever possible.

To RSVP for the groundbreaking ceremony on April 10, contact Monica Scholl at 805.699.7220 or [email protected].

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.