Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Marks Opening of Jardin de las Rosas

Complex includes 40 affordable-housing units

Jardin de las Rosas complex is at 510 N. Salsipuedes St.
Jardin de las Rosas complex is at 510 N. Salsipuedes St. (Courtesy photo)
By Andy Silverman for Peoples' Self-Help Housing | November 30, 2017 | 9:54 a.m.

Furthering its mission to build homes and provide services to strengthen communities and change lives, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has said Jardin de las Rosas affordable apartments will be unveiled in Santa Barbara on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Jardin de las Rosas is a 40-unit affordable housing apartment complex at 510 N. Salsipuedes St. The development is in a priority housing overlay zone identified through the community input process.

As a result of that process, it is one of the first projects approved through the city’s pilot program under the new ordinance, and a key implementation action of the city’s General Plan.

Highlights of the facility include the Michael Towbes Community Center and the Jeanette Duncan Learning Center. The complex also features a multi-purpose room, staff offices, laundry facilities, and an interior courtyard with a tot lot.

“The team at Peoples’ Self-Help Housing has been looking forward to this day for a long time, and we’re thrilled to celebrate the addition of 40 affordable housing units to the Santa Barbara community,” said John Fowler, president/CEO of PSHH.

“We’re confident our residents will enjoy all of the wonderful facilities available to them, most notably the Michael Towbes Community Center and the Jeanette Duncan Learning Center," he said.

"Thank you to all of our supporters who have helped lead this project from the planning stage to where we are now. We are ready to open a beautiful property that many local families will call home for years to come,” he said.

Funding agencies include California Community Reinvestment Corp., J.P. Morgan Chase, City of Santa Barbara HOME & Redevelopment, Goleta Valley Housing Committee and Enterprise Community Partners.

Development partners include Peikert Group Architects, LLP, RRM Design Group, Landscape Architect Robert Andrew Fowler, Civil Engineer Stantec and Ashley & Vance Engineering Inc.

For more on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, visit www.pshhc.org, email [email protected] or call 781-3088.

— Andy Silverman for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.

 
