Health & Fitness Fair Planned for Saturday in Carpinteria

A free Health & Fitness Fair is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, May 3, at Dahlia Court Apartments Community Room, 1300 Dahlia Court in Carpinteria.

The event is organized by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

The event will feature free height and weight screenings, a kids farmers market, Rethink Your Drink workshop, dental health education, fun physical activities, giveaways and more.

The health fair is co-sponsored by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, First Five Commission Santa Barbara County and the Carpinteria Unified School District.

For more information, call 805.566.1611.

Founded in 1970, PSHH is an award-winning nonprofit organization that develops affordable housing and community facilities for low-income households, and homeownership opportunities for working families and special needs populations, such as seniors, the disabled, and the formerly homeless. With nearly 1,200 homes completed and more than 1,500 rental units developed and now managed by PSHH, the nonprofit is the largest affordable housing developer on the Central Coast, with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.