Peoples’ Self-Help Housing to Celebrate New Homes in Nipomo with BBQ

By Rochelle Rose for Peoples' Self-Help Housing | October 14, 2013 | 12:49 p.m.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is celebrating the completion of the Oak Leaf self-help homes in Nipomo with a barbecue event from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The public is invited to attend the outdoor event on Avocado Court, which will include tours of several of the 34 new homes, food, music, salsa-making contest and the chance to meet the new owner/builders. A ceremony will take place at 4:20 p.m.

Reservations are required by Wednesday by email at [email protected] or by phone at 805.781.3088 and press 3.

Event sponsors include Advanced Electrical Systems, Big Creek Lumber, Bohner Construction and Henry Schmitz Plumbing. In-kind donors include Harvey’s Honey Huts and Farm Supply Company. Project financing partners are the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Rural Communities Assistance Corp., the San Luis Obispo County Housing Trust Fund and the CalHome Program.

Mutual Self-Help Housing is a group method of home construction for limited income families. Utilizing "sweat equity," homes are constructed by owner-builders under the supervision of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing. As a result, a substantial cost savings is realized as well as a strong sense of pride in ownership and community spirit.

Directions: Homes are located on the east side (mountainside) of Highway 101. Take the Tefft Street exit. Go east on Tefft and then turn left on North Thompson Avenue. Then turn right on East Chestnut Street, then left on North Avocado Avenue. Avocado Court is at the end of North Avocado Avenue. Please carpool if possible. There is limited parking on Chestnut.

Founded in San Luis Obispo in 1970, Peoples' Self-Help Housing provides affordable housing and programs leading to self-sufficiency for low-income families, seniors and other special needs groups on California's Central Coast. PSHH has developed and now manages over 1,500 affordable rental units in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties. It has also provided first-time homeownership opportunities for 1,200 working families. PSHH is the leading affordable housing developer on the Central Coast with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing visit www.pshhc.org or call (805) 699-7227 or 540-2454.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.

