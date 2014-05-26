Peoples’ Self-Help Housing to Celebrate NeighborWorks Week with Volunteer Opportunities, Open House

From June 7 through June 15 across the country, individuals and families are working to build vibrant communities during NeighborWorks Week. Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is part of this national network of more than 235 nonprofits that create opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives and strengthen their communities.

NeighborWorks Week is a weeklong celebration where local volunteers come together to help make neighborhoods healthy, sustainable places to work, play and call home.

The public is invited to join the following volunteer activities and lunch on Saturday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following PSHH affordable housing properties:

» College Park Apartments, 648 North G St. in Lompoc; flower planting and cleanup

» Los Adobes de Maria I, 1026 W. Boone St. in Santa Maria; flower planting and cleanup

» Oak Forest Apartments, 163 S. Elm St. in Arroyo Grande; install a community garden

In addition, at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 8, there will be an Open House and Volunteer Signup at Los Alamos Self-Help Homes, 801 Newman Lane in Los Alamos.

Learn about self-help home building, sign up to volunteer to help build, or come to have a doughnut or meet residents and neighbors!

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.