Peoples’ Self-Help Housing to Honor Michael Towbes, Jeanette Duncan

By Andy Silverman for Peoples' Self-Help Housing | November 20, 2017 | 3:21 p.m.
Jeanette Duncan Click to view larger
Jeanette Duncan
Michael Towbes Click to view larger
Michael Towbes

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing has announced that when Jardin de las Rosas apartments are officially opened in Santa Barbara on Thursday, Dec. 7, Michael Towbes and Jeanette Duncan, who played key roles in the organization’s history of serving local residents, will be honored.

If anyone understood the meaning of community, it was Towbes, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing (PSHH ) said. An influencer and an investor, he knew a safe home and a great neighborhood contributed to the start of good beginnings.

Towbes had links to PSHH through numerous development projects, including Via la Esperanza and the Victoria Hotel. He served on the Duncan Group Board of Directors, and supported the organization through the Towbes Foundation and Montecito Bank & Trust.

After Towbes' passing earlier this year, it was noted at his memorial that the only thing he enjoyed more than a ground-breaking was a ribbon-cutting.

So, it is in his honor and the furthering of his legacy that PSHH will name and open the Michael Towbes Community Center.

For more than four decades, Duncan not only helmed Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, but she was a leader for the entire affordable housing movement on the Central Coast and beyond.

Fearless and forthright, Duncan built homes, families, character and bright futures for the thousands of residents who benefitted from her vision. The Jeanette Duncan Learning Center is named in her honor and in recognition of her founding vision.

“We couldn’t think of two more deserving people to honor at our new Jardin de las Rosas complex than Jeanette and Michael,” said John Fowler, PSHH president/CEO.

“Our organization wouldn’t be here today without Jeanette’s vision as a co-founder and executive director for 37 years at PSHH, and of course the late Michael Towbes will forever be synonymous with philanthropy and affordable housing here on the Central Coast," Fowler said.

"The new Jeanette Duncan Learning Center and the Michael Towbes Community Center will serve as constant reminders of the incredible generosity of these two champions of affordable housing.”

Jardin de las Rosas is a 40-unit affordable housing apartment complex, at 510 N. Salsipuedes St. The development is in a priority housing overlay zone that was identified through the community input process.

As a result, it was one of the first projects approved through the city’s pilot program under the new ordinance, and a key implementation action of the city’s General Plan.

First year financial support for the new learning center and educational programs at Jardin de las Rosas has been provided by the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara, Williams-Corbett Family Foundation, Pacific Premier Bank, and First Republic Bank.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, visit www.pshhc.org, email [email protected] or phone 781-3088.

— Andy Silverman for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.

 
