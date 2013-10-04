Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:27 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Undergoes Major Office Expansion in San Luis Obispo

By Rochelle Rose for Peoples' Self-Help Housing | October 4, 2013 | 12:48 p.m.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is undergoing a major office expansion at its San Luis Obispo headquarters at 3533 Empleo St.

Due to many staff additions, the 3,000-square-foot expansion will include the installation of 15 to 20 workstations and computers.

The addition will centralize operations and improve communications in order to house current employees and to accommodate anticipated growth of new staff. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2014.

“The $700,000 expansion has brought new construction jobs for local contractors to the San Luis Obispo community, in additional to the new permanent jobs that will follow after completion,” said Bill Loar, Peoples’ senior construction director.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing has 85 full-time and 73 part-time employees and an annual budget of $9.5 million.

Founded in San Luis Obispo in 1970, it provides affordable housing and programs leading to self-sufficiency for low-income families, seniors and other special-needs groups on California's Central Coast. PSHH has developed and now manages more than 1,500 affordable rental units in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties. It has also provided first-time homeownership opportunities for 1,200 working families. PSHH is the leading affordable housing developer on the Central Coast with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, click here or call 805.699.7227 or 805.540.2454.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 