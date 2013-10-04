Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Undergoes Major Office Expansion in San Luis Obispo

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is undergoing a major office expansion at its San Luis Obispo headquarters at 3533 Empleo St.

Due to many staff additions, the 3,000-square-foot expansion will include the installation of 15 to 20 workstations and computers.

The addition will centralize operations and improve communications in order to house current employees and to accommodate anticipated growth of new staff. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2014.

“The $700,000 expansion has brought new construction jobs for local contractors to the San Luis Obispo community, in additional to the new permanent jobs that will follow after completion,” said Bill Loar, Peoples’ senior construction director.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing has 85 full-time and 73 part-time employees and an annual budget of $9.5 million.

Founded in San Luis Obispo in 1970, it provides affordable housing and programs leading to self-sufficiency for low-income families, seniors and other special-needs groups on California's Central Coast. PSHH has developed and now manages more than 1,500 affordable rental units in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties. It has also provided first-time homeownership opportunities for 1,200 working families. PSHH is the leading affordable housing developer on the Central Coast with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, click here or call 805.699.7227 or 805.540.2454.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.