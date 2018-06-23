People’s Self-Help Housing Helps Kids Get Jump on School Year

To help its resident families prepare for the upcoming school year, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing (PSHH) hosted a variety of activities for resident children over the summer, including nutrition, computer coding, STEM and other programs.

“At PSHH, we not only assist community members to find affordable places to live, but to give families the tools they need to succeed in school and reach their career goals,” said John Fowler, PSHH president/CEO.

“Thanks to the unique year-round programs PSHH has been able to offer, we’re confident that our local schoolchildren will be well-prepared for the year ahead,” Fowler said.

Various summer activities encouraged learning through the development of life skills, such as the monthly Children's Farmer's Market at PSHH’s Courtyard site in Arroyo Grande, where kids learned the importance of making healthy food choices and experience how to select and buy groceries.

And, thanks to a food drive, organized by Indivisible Carpinteria and the Farm Cart, cash and food items were donated to 50 residents of local PSHH complexes.

The drive was part of an effort to ensure those in need are well fed, particularly immigrants who are fearful to shop in public or register for food stamps given the federal government’s ramped-up deportation efforts.

PSHH is also committed to keeping kids’ minds active and engaged during their months off from school.

By collaborating with EconAlliance and other industry partners, students from two PSHH neighborhoods were able to attend a Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Industry Day Camp in early June.

Forty students attending PSHH’s Youth Education Enhancement Program (YEEP) and its affiliated College Club took part in hands-on science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities this summer.

To round out a week of experiments and experiences, the students visited Atlas Copco, Zodiac Aerospace and Hardy Diagnostics, garnering behind-the-scenes insight into the STEM-related career paths available to them.



Finally, PSHH was able to provide 104 backpacks and school supplies to its resident youth. For many families, being able to afford new backpacks and supplies for the new school year can be a financial hurdle.

But, with a donation from With Love Grandma, children residents at PSHH’s Rolling Hills, Atascadero Gardens, Schoolhouse Lane and Sequoia apartment complexes, who participated in the giveaway, received backpacks filled with binders, notebooks, paper, pens, pencils, markers, notecards, and toiletry kits.

For more information about Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, visit www.pshhc.org, email [email protected] or call 781-3088.

— Hannah Rael for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.