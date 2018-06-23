Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 1:23 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

People’s Self-Help Housing Helps Kids Get Jump on School Year

Programs keep students' minds engaged over summer holidays

Resident youth at Peoples’ Self-Help Housing participated in a backpack giveaway in August.
Resident youth at Peoples’ Self-Help Housing participated in a backpack giveaway in August. (Peoples’ Self-Help Housing)
By Hannah Rael for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing | August 31, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

To help its resident families prepare for the upcoming school year, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing (PSHH) hosted a variety of activities for resident children over the summer, including nutrition, computer coding, STEM and other programs.

“At PSHH, we not only assist community members to find affordable places to live, but to give families the tools they need to succeed in school and reach their career goals,” said John Fowler, PSHH president/CEO.

“Thanks to the unique year-round programs PSHH has been able to offer, we’re confident that our local schoolchildren will be well-prepared for the year ahead,” Fowler said.

Various summer activities encouraged learning through the development of life skills, such as the monthly Children's Farmer's Market at PSHH’s Courtyard site in Arroyo Grande, where kids learned the importance of making healthy food choices and experience how to select and buy groceries.

And, thanks to a food drive, organized by Indivisible Carpinteria and the Farm Cart, cash and food items were donated to 50 residents of local PSHH complexes.

The drive was part of an effort to ensure those in need are well fed, particularly immigrants who are fearful to shop in public or register for food stamps given the federal government’s ramped-up deportation efforts.

PSHH is also committed to keeping kids’ minds active and engaged during their months off from school.

By collaborating with EconAlliance and other industry partners, students from two PSHH neighborhoods were able to attend a Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Industry Day Camp in early June.

Forty students attending PSHH’s Youth Education Enhancement Program (YEEP) and its affiliated College Club took part in hands-on science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities this summer.

To round out a week of experiments and experiences, the students visited Atlas Copco, Zodiac Aerospace and Hardy Diagnostics, garnering behind-the-scenes insight into the STEM-related career paths available to them.
 
Finally, PSHH was able to provide 104 backpacks and school supplies to its resident youth. For many families, being able to afford new backpacks and supplies for the new school year can be a financial hurdle.

But, with a donation from With Love Grandma, children residents at PSHH’s Rolling Hills, Atascadero Gardens, Schoolhouse Lane and Sequoia apartment complexes, who participated in the giveaway, received backpacks filled with binders, notebooks, paper, pens, pencils, markers, notecards, and toiletry kits.

For more information about Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, visit www.pshhc.org, email [email protected] or call 781-3088.

— Hannah Rael for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 