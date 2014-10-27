Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Awarded $3 Million in Financing for Santa Maria Apartment Project

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $3 million in low-interest financing for the future construction of the 34-unit Los Adobes de Maria III affordable apartment project in Santa Maria.

PSHH applied for the funds through a highly competitive USDA Farm Labor Housing Notice of Funding Availability.

“These funds are critical for this project’s success and in housing more farm workers in Santa Maria,” said Kenneth Trigueiro, PSHH executive vice president. “Last year only two apartment projects in California out of 26 applicants were awarded.”

The new project will be located across the street from Los Adobes de Maria I/II, 1026-1148 W. Boone St. The 34 residential units will include amenities such as an on-site community center, laundry facilities, a playground and a social worker office.

The project will be certified Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design Platinum and will achieve 81 to 100 percent on-site energy generation (net zero energy). Construction may begin in 2016.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.