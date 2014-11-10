Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Expresses Appreciation for Veterans

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is joining with the rest of the country this Veterans Day to thank all those who have served in the armed forces for our country fighting for the freedoms we enjoy today. We are especially grateful to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“We will not forget all that these men and women have done for us since the inception of this nation," PSHH CEO/President John Fowler said. "It’s important to keep thoughts of their sacrifices close to our hearts. At Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, housing veterans is one of our top priorities.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported earlier this year that there are nearly 50,000 U.S. veterans living on the streets. PSHH has made housing veterans one of its priorities, and currently has almost 150 as tenants in its 44 affordable housing developments throughout the Tri-Counties.

PSHH has been partnering with the Veterans Administration since 2012 to house veterans, and the Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program has provided housing choice vouchers and rental assistance. PSHH additionally makes financial education, counseling, case management, and aging in place assistance available to its veteran tenants.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.