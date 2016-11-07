Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 3:19 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing gets $35,000 Grant From Wells Fargo

By Angel Pacheco and Chris Davis for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing | November 7, 2016 | 9:50 a.m.

Wells Fargo has presented a $35,000 grant to Peoples’ Self-Help Housing (PSHH), in support of its mission to provide low-income families and individuals with affordable housing, and programs leading to self-sufficiency.  
 
This gift will bolster PSHH’s general operations, which include maintaining nearly 1,700 affordable rental units, developing and rehabilitating affordable rental properties in the tri-counties, and providing its residents with a variety of services.
 
“The Central Coast can be a financially challenging place to live, and many households find themselves struggling to cover even the most basic needs, while living in unaffordable and  unsafe housing,” said John Fowler, PSHH president and CEO.

“We’re grateful that supporters, such as Wells Fargo, are stepping up to help ensure our neighbors have affordable, quality and healthy options to live in and call home, as well as access to vital support services," Fowler said.

Wells Fargo supports the revitalization and growth of the economy through community donations to nonprofits, schools and other causes throughout the country.

Founded in 1970, PSHH is the largest affordable housing developer on the Central Coast, with offices in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. For more information Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, visit www.pshhc.org, email [email protected] or phone 781-3088.

— Angel Pacheco and Chris Davis for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

 

