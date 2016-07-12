Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Grows With New Team Members

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is continuing its growth in efforts to meet the demand for affordable housing and is proud to announce its newest staff members as well as hires at its affiliate nonprofit property management agent, The Duncan Group.

Beth Anna Cornett will serve as project manager in the Multi-Family Housing Development Department.

Her primary responsibilities will be the Los Adobes de Maria III Farmworker and Sierra Madre Cottages Senior developments in Santa Maria, as well as a Workforce Housing Project in San Luis Obispo.

Cornett brings 10 years of experience in project management and land-use planning to PSHH. She earned a master’s in city and regional planning at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Jim Dorf comes to PSHH as human resources manager. As part of his duties, Dorf will recruit and interview job applicants as well as keep up to date on employment law and procedures.

Dorf previously practiced law in New York and worked in human resources and risk management locally.

He has volunteered his time at a local elementary school and Senior Legal Services, and he has worked on various community service projects.

Michael Hopkins has been appointed project coordinator for the Multi-Family Housing Development Department. He will assist project managers with developments located throughout the Tri-Counties.

Hopkins graduated from San Jose State University with a bachelor’s in political science, and he previously served as housing and community services consultant for the City of Santa Clara.

Andrew “Darya” Oreizi comes to the Multi-Family Housing Development Department as a project coordinator.

He will assist in PSHH developments throughout the Tri-Counties.

Oreizi earned a bachelor’s in city and regional planning at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and a master’s at Louisiana State University.

He has volunteered with GRID Alternatives, American Cancer Society and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Tito Ponce will work in the Supportive Housing Program, serving residents of PSHH’s Creston Gardens, Canyon Creek, School House Lane and Rolling Hills affordable housing properties.

Bilingual and bicultural, Ponce will primarily work with Spanish-speaking residents. Ponce recently earned a master’s in social work at Cal State Bakersfield.

Grady Williams joins PSHH as the new construction site superintendent within the Construction Department.

Williams will schedule and oversee all subcontractors for multi-family residential construction projects. He holds a master’s degree in civil engineering, and he has served in supervisory roles within the construction industry for more than 20 years.

Denise Espinola joins The Duncan Group’s Fiscal Department as the accounting manager. She brings over 15 years of experience in commercial property management to the organization, most recently with Harvest Properties in San Jose as a senior property manager.

Espinola recently relocated from the San Jose area to Paso Robles with her family.

The Duncan Group manages nearly 1,800 rental units, consisting of nearly 1,700 PSHH developed units and two complexes owned by unrelated entities.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.