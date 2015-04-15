Monday, April 30 , 2018, 1:33 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Holding Lottery Thursday for Casas de las Flores Complex in Carpinteria

By Angel Pacheco for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing | April 15, 2015 | 6:52 a.m.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing will be holding a lottery drawing this Thursday, April 16, for applicants wishing to live in the all-new Casas de las Flores affordable housing complex, which is slated to open in September in Carpinteria with 43 townhouse-style apartments.

Applicant lottery numbers will be pulled individually from a tumbler during the drawing to be held live at Peoples’ Dahlia Court II affordable housing complex, 1305 Dahlia Court in Carpinteria. The lottery begins at 10 a.m., and applicants and the general public are welcome to attend.

There are more than 300 households on an interest list for the beautiful new apartments. Qualified households’ rent-to-income ratio shouldn’t exceed 40 percent.

Casas de las Flores is under construction at 4096 Via Real in Carpinteria, the former site of the Carpinteria Camper Park. Peoples’ purchased the extremely blighted camper park from an absentee landlord more than a decade ago and successfully located replacement housing for the 80 households who were living in very poor conditions on the property. After years of preparation, Peoples’ broke ground on the project in April 2014.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

 
