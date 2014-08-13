Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Hosting Mobile-Home Workshop

Peoples' Self-Help Housing is hosting a free workshop on "A Mobile Home as an Affordable Home Purchase Option" on Thursday, Aug. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The educational workshop is free and open to the public and will take place in the Community Room of Villa La Esperanza Apartments, 131 S. Kellogg Ave., Goleta. Light refreshments will be served.

Learn general information about mobile home purchases. Mobile homes are a viable housing option in our high-cost area.

Clay Dickens from Community West Bank will speak about how mobile home loans differ from home mortgages. Sheila Siegel from California Property Group will discuss the cost and options of purchasing in a mobile home park where you rent vs. own the space.

Founded in 1970, PSHH is an award winning non-profit organization that develops affordable housing and community facilities for low-income households and homeownership opportunities for working families and special needs populations, such as seniors, the disabled, and the formerly homeless.

With nearly 1,200 self-help homes completed and over 1,500 rental units developed, PSHH is the largest affordable housing developer on the Central Coast, with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo. For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, visit www.pshhc.org.

For more information call Sheryl Flores at 805.540.2465.