Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Receives $25,000 Donation from Wells Fargo

By Angel Pacheco for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing | December 31, 2014 | 3:25 p.m.

Wells Fargo recently presented a $25,000 donation to the nonprofit Peoples’ Self-Help Housing designated for affordable housing for-low income households in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The check was presented to PSHH’s Monica Scholl by Wells Fargo Assistant Vice President Raul Lorca along with Wells Fargo Regional President Joe Mathai and District Manager Kathleen Voss.

“We are proud to partner with Peoples’ Self-Help Housing as you work toward achieving our shared goals in the community,” said Sandy Cha, Wells Fargo vice president and community affairs officer.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing President/CEO John Fowler said, “This gift will go a long way to help ensure our residents and people in need have safe and secure homes and programs that lead them to greater self-sufficiency. We are  truly thankful for Wells Fargo’s generous support.”

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

