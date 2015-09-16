Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Schedules Ribbon-Cutting for Casas de las Flores

Advice

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing will cut the ribbon on its 45th affordable project, Casas de las Flores, Oct. 15 during a ceremony celebrating completion of the long-awaited, 43-unit complex at 4096 Via Real.

The public and media are invited to the grand opening of Casas de las Flores, which was built on the former site of the Carpinteria Camper Park. PSHH purchased the extremely blighted camper park from an absentee landlord 12 years ago and successfully absorbed 80 households, who lived there in very poor conditions, into PSHH properties and other housing elsewhere.

After years of preparation, PSHH broke ground on the project in April 2014.

“We had no idea it would take 12 years, but turning the old camper park into Casas de las Flores became a labor of love for Peoples-Self-Help Housing and the community,” said PSHH president and CEO John Fowler. “So many people came together to find good housing for residents of the old camper park and secure funding for Casas de las Flores, and all along they knew how much it would help the low-income families and formerly homeless who will soon be calling it home.”

PSHH held a lottery drawing earlier this year as part of its resident selection process for the all-new development. There were more applications for the housing than apartments available.

In addition to 43 beautiful apartments, Casas de las Flores includes a community building which includes the Ridley-Tree Community Kitchen, community room, offices, clinic space and youth education and computer room. The grounds will also have a tot lot playground, half basketball court, walking paths and new laundry facilities.

Speakers at the grand opening will include John Fowler and Carpinteria Mayor Gregg Carty.

Development partners include JP Morgen Chase, National Equity Fund, California Community Reinvestment Corporation, City of Carpinteria, County of Santa Barbara, Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara County Housing Trust Fund.

The grand opening ceremony will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Casas de las Flores, 4096 Via Real in Carpinteria.

A light lunch catered by Chef Harold Welsh will follow the program. Please RSVP by Oct. 8 by calling 805.699.7220 or emailing [email protected].

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Peoples' Self-Help Housing.