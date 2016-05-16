Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:16 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, The Duncan Group Elect 2015 Employees of the Year

By Angel Pacheco for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing | May 16, 2016 | 1:45 p.m.
Sarah Cash Click to view larger
Sarah Cash (PSHH photo)
Mireya Rojas Click to view larger
Mireya Rojas (PSHH photo)

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing employees have elected Construction Administrator Sarah Cash as 2015 Employee of the Year, and employees of PSHH’s nonprofit property management affiliate, The Duncan Group, named Property Manager Mireya Rojas as their 2015 Employee of the Year. Both Cash and Rojas were distinguished as dedicated and responsible team players.

A PSHH construction administrator working out of PSHH’s San Luis Obispo office, Cash has worked for PSHH since 2012.

In addition to being intelligent and detail oriented, she does it all with a smile and is always there to help and gets things done.

Colleagues say “she rocks” and describe her as “the glue of the construction department.”

Cash comes in early and stays late, and she is flexible and receptive to new ideas. Cash is appreciated for being respectful to others and always making careful choices when it comes to using PSHH’s resources.

Having been employed by The Duncan Group since 2003, Rojas is property manager for PSHH’s Victoria Hotel, Casas las Granadas and Victoria Bungalows complexes in Santa Barbara.

Coworkers say Rojas loves the organization and that she has brought stability and structure to the position.

Rojas is appreciated for giving 100 percent each day, and it is obvious that she loves her job.

Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

