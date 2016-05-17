Friday, April 20 , 2018, 8:37 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing to Break Ground on Affordable Santa Barbara Apartments

By Angel Pacheco Peoples’ Self-Help Housing | May 17, 2016 | 1:45 p.m.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing invites the community to a ground-breaking ceremony for its all-new, 40-unit affordable housing development Jardin de las Rosas, near downtown Santa Barbara.

PSHH will host a ground-breaking celebration at the construction site from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2016, at 510 North Salsipuedes St. The free event is open to the public and will feature a ceremony followed by a light lunch. 

The development will feature a community center, multi-purpose room, youth education center, staff offices, on-site laundry facilities and an interior courtyard with a tot-lot. PSHH is beginning construction on Jardin de las Rosas as rental prices continue to soar in Santa Barbara and vacancy rates reach all-time lows.

“As beautiful as it is here, it’s not easy living in Santa Barbara. Each day we hear from hardworking families, who despite working multiple jobs, can’t afford suitable housing,” said John Fowler, PSHH president and CEO. “It’s driving people away from the community and leading to longer hours in traffic for commuters, who could otherwise be with their loved ones. This isn’t the reality Santa Barbara should be facing, and we’re thankful for everyone who came together to get Jardin de las Rosas to this stage.”

The property is located in a priority housing overlay zone that was identified through the community input process, which informed the city’s outreach effort. As such, it is one of the first projects approved through the city’s pilot program under the new ordinance and a key implementation action of the city’s General Plan.

Invited officials include Helene Schneider, City of Santa Barbara Mayor; Salud Carbajal, Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor; Congresswoman Lois Capps; Assemblymember Das Williams; Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson and more.

An artistic rendering of PSHH’s new affordable-housing complex, Jardin de las Rosas. The organization will break ground on the 40-unit development June 1, 2016. Click to view larger
An artistic rendering of PSHH’s new affordable-housing complex, Jardin de las Rosas. The organization will break ground on the 40-unit development June 1, 2016. (PSHH photo)

Funding agencies include California Community Reinvestment Corp., JPMorgan Chase, City of Santa Barbara, HOME & Redevelopment, Goleta Valley Housing Committee and Enterprise Community Partners.

Development partners include architects Peikert + RRM Design Group, landscape architect Robert Andrew Fowler, civil engineer Stantec and structural engineer Ashley & Vance Engineering Inc.

Unpaved parking is available at the construction site. Because street parking is limited, carpooling is encouraged.

To RSVP by May 25, contact 805.699.7220 or [email protected].

Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

