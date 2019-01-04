Pixel Tracker

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing to Break Ground on Guadalupe Court

By Peoples' Self-Help Housing | January 4, 2019 | 11:30 a.m.

Peoples' Self-Help Housing (PSHH) will celebrate the start of its newest affordable housing project in Santa Barbara County with a groundbreaking celebration for Guadalupe Court on Thursday, Jan. 10.

Guadalupe Court, 4202 11th St., is a 2-acre development that will be transformed into affordable housing for farmworkers and their families. The new community will include 38 rental units, outdoor courtyard and barbecue area, innovative play area and community center.

"We are excited to be able to be build more quality, affordable housing in the city of Guadalupe," said John Fowler, president/CEO of PSHH. "Guadalupe Court will be a wonderful new home for the hardworking members of the local farming community and their families."

Expected completion of the development is early 2020.

Guadalupe Court funding partners include U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Equity Fund, Chase, California Community Reinvestment Corporation and NeighborWorks America.

Development partners include CSA Architects, Civil Design Studio and Robert Andrew Fowler Landscape Architect.

Founded in 1970, PSHH is the largest nonprofit housing developer on the Central Coast. PSHH serves low-income working families, farmworkers, seniors and veterans and provides welcoming environments for the formerly homeless and those living with disabilities.

It also promotes homeownership through a "sweat equity" program that has seen nearly 1,200 homes successfully constructed. PSHH has a presence in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties,

For more information, visit www.pshhc.org, email [email protected] or phone (805) 781-3088.

— Peoples' Self-Help Housing.

 

