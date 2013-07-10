Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:47 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing to Celebrate Completion of Dahlia Court Apartments in Carpinteria

By Rochelle Rose for Peoples' Self-Help Housing | July 10, 2013 | 8:10 a.m.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing will celebrate the Grand Opening of the Dahlia Court 2 Apartments in Carpinteria at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16.

The public is invited to the opening of the 33-unit addition to Dahlia Court 1, located at 1300 Dahlia Court. The ceremony will recognize donors and financing partners of the affordable housing project. A light lunch and tours will follow.

Reservations are required by calling 805.699.7220 or emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Capital campaign major donors will be recognized, including All Saints by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, the City of Carpinteria, Ted and Julie Chandler, the Looker Foundation, the Outhwaite Family Foundation, Michael and Jennifer Payne, the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Weingart Foundation and James Wheeler.

Financing partners include the California Community Reinvestment Corp., the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, the City of Carpinteria, the County of Santa Barbara, the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, Merritt Community Capital Corp., Rabobank and Montecito Bank & Trust.

The new buildings are comprised of 14 three-bedroom and 19 two-bedroom apartments and also include a large multi-use community room, youth learning center, offices, laundry facilities and clinic rooms.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing provides affordable housing and programs leading to self-sufficiency for low-income families, seniors and other special-needs groups on California’s Central Coast. PSHH has developed and now manages more than 1,500 affordable rental units in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties. It has also provided first-time homeownership opportunities for 1,150 working families. PSHH is the leading affordable housing developer on the Central Coast with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, click here or call 805.699.7227 or 805.540.2454.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 