Peoples’ Self-Help Housing to Celebrate Completion of Dahlia Court Apartments in Carpinteria

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing will celebrate the Grand Opening of the Dahlia Court 2 Apartments in Carpinteria at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16.

The public is invited to the opening of the 33-unit addition to Dahlia Court 1, located at 1300 Dahlia Court. The ceremony will recognize donors and financing partners of the affordable housing project. A light lunch and tours will follow.

Reservations are required by calling 805.699.7220 or emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Capital campaign major donors will be recognized, including All Saints by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, the City of Carpinteria, Ted and Julie Chandler, the Looker Foundation, the Outhwaite Family Foundation, Michael and Jennifer Payne, the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Weingart Foundation and James Wheeler.

Financing partners include the California Community Reinvestment Corp., the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, the City of Carpinteria, the County of Santa Barbara, the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, Merritt Community Capital Corp., Rabobank and Montecito Bank & Trust.

The new buildings are comprised of 14 three-bedroom and 19 two-bedroom apartments and also include a large multi-use community room, youth learning center, offices, laundry facilities and clinic rooms.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing provides affordable housing and programs leading to self-sufficiency for low-income families, seniors and other special-needs groups on California’s Central Coast. PSHH has developed and now manages more than 1,500 affordable rental units in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties. It has also provided first-time homeownership opportunities for 1,150 working families. PSHH is the leading affordable housing developer on the Central Coast with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, click here or call 805.699.7227 or 805.540.2454.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.