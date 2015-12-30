Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Welcomes New Project Manager, Toby Seiler

Advice

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing has hired Toby Seiler as project manager for its Multi-Family Housing Development (MHD) Department, announced PSHH President and CEO John Fowler.

Working out of PSHH’s San Luis Obispo headquarters, Seiler will be responsible for project management of the 34-unit Los Adobes de Maria III Apartments project, which has been certified LEED Platinum, and a new 40-unit development designed for seniors, both located in Santa Maria.

Previously, Seiler was a quality control manager for Red Mountain LLC, where he implemented quality control plans for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

He also worked for Triad Real Estate and Investment Group and the Rutledge Company in San Luis Obispo.

He graduated magna cum laude from Santa Clara University with a bachelor's degree in economics and earned an M.B.A. from San Diego State University.

Seiler and his wife live in San Luis Obispo. He is very passionate about assisting youth to advance through sports and has been a volunteer coach for Special Olympics SLO County for nine years.

“We are very fortunate to bring Toby on board with PSHH. His real estate experience and passion for the affordable housing industry will be a great asset to our department,” said Morgen Benevedo, MHD director.

According to Seiler, “PSHH has been on my radar for many years as a well-managed, quality nonprofit organization. I have been impressed by the difference they make in our communities through various services and programs offered to low-income residents. I’m thrilled to join a team of such high caliber and look forward to making my mark with them in the affordable housing industry.”

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Peoples' Self-Help Housing.