Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:53 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Completed 36 Affordable Units, 24 Self-Help Homes in 2014

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing’s Casas de las Flores affordable apartment project is being built at the site of the former Carpinteria Camper Park at 4096 Via Real in Carpinteria.
Peoples’ Self-Help Housing’s Casas de las Flores affordable apartment project is being built at the site of the former Carpinteria Camper Park at 4096 Via Real in Carpinteria. (Peoples’ Self-Help Housing)
By Angel Pacheco for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing | February 10, 2015 | 10:49 a.m.

Thanks to its board of directors, staff, donors, investors and volunteers, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing completed 36 affordable rental units and helped Self-Help home builders complete 24 houses in 2014, PSHH President/CEO John Fowler announced.

The 36 new affordable rental units in Arroyo Grande brought the total rental units PSHH has developed and manages to 1,571. PSHH’s Rental Development Department also started construction on 43 units in Carpinteria and obtained entitlements for another 174 to be built in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria and Templeton. Peoples’ will be substantially rehabilitating another 60 affordable units in Paso Robles.

In addition to the 24 houses Self-Help builders completed with the help of PSHH’s Self-Help Home Ownership Department in 2014, another five are under construction. PSHH has 104 more Self-Help homes in predevelopment, of which, 80 lots were acquired last year. To date, Peoples’ has helped make the dream of home ownership a reality for 1,149 low-income households.

The PSHH Property Management Department has been keeping busy as well, with 4,443 residents among Peoples’ 44 properties. PSHH also assumed property management responsibilities for St. Vincent Gardens in Santa Barbara.

With this healthy list of tenants, the Peoples’ Resident Services Department now has eight social workers, who served 247 households last year. This included successfully helping 25 formerly homeless individuals transition to permanent PSHH housing. Peoples’ Youth Education Enhancement Program also grew to 10 sites with 14 after-school educators who help 344 students each day.

PSHH had an outstanding fundraising year and realized an increase of support for the Annual Fund appeal. Peoples’ newly designed website has also brought many compliments, and PSHH plans to continue to make it more interactive and informative.

“It has been an honor, and I am very proud to have assumed the position of president/CEO in April 2014," Fowler said. "With the continued support of our board, staff and partners, I know we can expect an even greater 2015 as we celebrate the 45th anniversary of Peoples' Self-Help Housing.”

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 