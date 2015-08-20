PEP Anounces Fifth Annual Touch-A-Truck Event

Advice

Postpartum Education for Parents's Fifth Annual Touch-A-Truck event will be held on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2015, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the West Campus parking lots of Santa Barbara City College (SBCC).

Touch-A-Truck is an affordable and unique family community event where kids of all ages have the opportunity to see, touch, get behind the wheel, honk horns, learn about and safely explore trucks, construction equipment and public safety vehicles.

Meet the men and women who protect, serve, work and build in our community.

Refreshments and food will be available for purchase. The event also includes community vendors and exhibitors on "Truck Alley" and a "Fun Zone" with bounce houses, face painters and activities for toddlers.

Touch-A-Truck offers an excellent opportunity for sponsors to showcase their brand and interact with parents, children and the Santa Barbara community at large.

There are many sponsorship opportunities available, including custom packages. Those interested in becoming a sponsor of the event or making a donation to PEP can contact the event sponsorship coordinator at [email protected]. Sponsorship information is also available at: www.peptouchatruck.org/sponsorship.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase at the Touch-A-Truck website beginning Sep. 1, 2015. Admission is $20 per family and $5 per individual.

Touch-A-Truck is PEP's annual fundraiser. All proceeds from the event go to support PEP's services to the community.

Touch-A-Truck is a success because of the continued support of our community sponsors and truck providers. So many make this event and its impact possible.

For more information about the event visit www.peptouchatruck.org or the event's fan page on Facebook.

Postpartum Education for Parents (PEP) is a local, all-volunteer-run 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has been sharing the highs and lows of parenting since 1977.

PEP offers social and emotional support and education and community resources to families in our community.

Its services include new parent/infant behavioral classes, postpartum support calls to new parents, new parent peer-support groups, a volunteer-staffed warmline and PPD education and support.

PEP services are offered in English and Spanish.

For more information about PEP and the services offered visit www.sbpep.org, and to stay in touch find PEP on Facebook.

— Cristina Bentley is the director of major events for Postpartum Education for Parents.