Pepe Aguilar Bringing Latin Pop Fusion to Arlington Theatre

By Vanessa Kromer for Arlington Theatre | February 7, 2017 | 1:44 p.m.

Pepe Aguilar, a leader in mariachi and Latin pop fusion music, will return to Santa Barbara's Arlington Theatre at 8 p.m. Sept. 10. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

 

The son of Mexican icons Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, Pepe Aguilar said: “Being born during a tour, and having studied my craft on the road has given a particular philosophy to my career."

Aguilar’s career has progressed in parallel with the absolute transformation of the music industry over the past 25 years. Considered by critics as "A real star of Latin music," he has garnered an impressive nine GRAMMY awards.

To paraphrase the legendary classical violinist Rubén Fuentes: "Pepe Aguilar is a before and after in Mexican music."

With some 26 studio albums, more than 12 million in album sales, and industry accolades including numerous awards and nominations, Aguilar has put the regional Mexican scene on the map across multiple markets.

A Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Aguilar continues to rank among Billboards’ top charts. His 26th studio album No Lo Había Dicho is in stores now and his new single "Nada de Nada" has been getting attention on radio both in Mexico and the U.S.

This year, Aguilar has had three sold-out shows in San Diego, Indio and Oakland.

Tickets are available online at www.thearlingtontheatre.com, www.nederlanderconcerts.com or at the Arlington ticket office, 1317 State St. To charge by phone, call 745-3000 or 963-4408. Ticket prices are $135, $89 and $79.

All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice. Convenience charges apply to all phone and internet outlet ticket orders.

— Vanessa Kromer for Arlington Theatre.

 

