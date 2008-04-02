Pepperdine Avenges Loss with 14-3 Rout of Its Own

Unable to carry momentum from Tuesday’s impressive 14-0 home win over 11th-ranked Pepperdine into Wednesday’s contest, UCSB fell behind early and dropped a 14-3 nonconference decision to the Waves in Malibu. Shortstop Chase d’Arnaud led Pepperdine’s offensive attack, finishing 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Pepperdine (18-9) responded to its worst defeat of the season in a big way, pounding out 14 hits after registering just three against the Gauchos (19-8 overall, 3-0 Big West Conference) on Tuesday. UCSB, which saw its seven-game winning streak snapped with the loss, finished with six.



The Waves wasted no time avenging their loss, scoring twice on two-out RBI singles from right fielder David Harris and d’Arnaud in the bottom of the first inning. Pepperdine added a run in the third to take a 3-0 lead after catcher Trent Diedrich led off the frame with a double and came around to score on a passed ball.

Pepperdine really opened it up in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring eight runs on five hits. Diedrich scored on d’Arnaud’s RBI double, and Harris scored on a Gauchos error to push the Waves’ lead to 5-0. D’Arnaud then came around to score on a balk and third baseman Bryce Mendonca hit a two-run single up the middle to extend Pepperdine’s lead to 8-0. Mendonca later scored on a throwing error, Donald Brown, a senior from Camarillo High, came home on a wild pitch, and d’Arnaud was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to cap the scoring in the inning as the Waves took a commanding 11-0 cushion.

The Gauchos got on the board in the sixth inning, cutting the deficit to 11-2 on Mike Zuanich’s two-run shot to left field following an Eric Oliver single. It was his team-leading fourth home run of the season.

Pepperdine answered right back with Denny Duron’s two-run homer in the sixth and Torrey Jacoby’s pinch-hit single in the seventh pushed the Waves’ lead to 14-2.

Shane Carlson roped a solo homer to left for UCSB in the top of the eighth to make it a 14-3 game. The shortstop also has four home runs for the season.

Pepperdine starter Matt Bywater allowed just two hits in four scoreless innings of work, but did not factor in the decision as Jordan Durrance picked up the win in relief. Durrance tossed one inning, allowing two runs on three hits.

Starter Greg Davis lasted four and two thirds for UCSB, allowing seven runs on eight hits, while striking out five and walking two. Five Gauchos relievers combined to allow seven runs on six hits in three and a third innings after Davis was chased in the fifth.

Carlson led UCSB offensively, finishing with a pair of hits.

The Gauchos resume Big West play this weekend with a three-game series at Pacific. The first game begins at 6 p.m. Friday.

Ryan Hall is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.