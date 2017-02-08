Pepperdine Prevails in Long Sets, Beats UCSB Volleyball in Four

College Volleyball

MALIBU – No. 12 UC Santa Barbara couldn't sustain momentum after coming from behind to win the first set in Wednesday's MPSF contest at No. 9 Pepperdine, ultimately falling 3-1 to the host Waves in a dramatic contest at the Firestone Fieldhouse; 23-25, 25-12, 34-32, 31-29.

The final two sets were a tug-of-war between the Gauchos (6-6, 3-6 MPSF) and Waves (5-3, 3-2), and ended up as the two longest games of the season so far for UCSB.

As has been the case on the team's five-match losing streak, it wasn't a lack of offense that doomed the Gauchos, as all five hitters finished with at least nine kills.

Headlining the Gaucho offense was junior outside hitter Hayden Boehle, who had a career-high 17 kills, scooped 10 digs for his second double-double of the year, and led the team in swings for the first time in 2017.

Elsewhere, senior outside hitter Jacob Delson had 22 kills – his fourth 20+ kill performance of the year. Opposite Corey Chavers continued his strong run of play with 14 kills, and middles Keenan Sanders (11 kills on 21 swings) and Connor Drake (nine kills on 19 swings) rounded out the offense.

Running it all was Casey McGarry, whose 62 assists were the most by a Gaucho setter since Vince Devany in 2009 and the most by any UCSB freshman setter in the rally-scoring era. Last but not least, libero Parker Boehle had a season-high 15 digs and was one of UCSB's best passers.

Outside hitter David Wieczorek was the difference-maker for Pepperdine, notching 20 kills on .488 hitting. Senior middle Mitchell Penning was even more efficient, grabbing 14 kills at a .609 clip. Setter Josh Stuart dished out 50 assists (12.5 per set) and led the Waves to a .386 team hitting percentage.

UCSB wraps up its season-long four-match road swing on Saturday, Feb. 11 at No. 8 Stanford.