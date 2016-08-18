Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 10:05 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Percussion Powerhouse Sheila E. to Bring the Beat to the Chumash Casino

By Caitlyn Baker for the Chumash Casino Resort | August 18, 2016 | 8:55 a.m.

World-class drummer, percussionist and singer Sheila E. will share the beat of her own drum in the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. Tickets for the show are $25.

In the late ’70s while performing with her father, legendary percussionist Pete Escovedo, Sheila E. was introduced to Prince, who, throughout the next decade, helped Sheila light a fire that led to the launch of her solo career.

They worked together on the Purple Rain album and created “Let’s Go Crazy” and “Erotic City.”

By age 27, Sheila had produced her own solo album titled The Glamorous Life, sharing her unique musical style with the world.

She lit up the Billboard charts with more popular hits such as “The Glamorous Life” and “A Love Bizarre.”

Throughout her career Sheila has worked with some of the industry’s most influential artists, including Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie and Beyoncé.

She’s recorded seven solo albums, acted in several films and pursued several philanthropic projects. Her most recent projects include her first album in 13 years, Icon, and her autobiography, The Beat Of My Own Drum.

Sheila E. Click to view larger
Sheila E.  (Courtesy photo)

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this legendary performer when she takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, Calif., the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

Caitlyn Baker represents the Chumash Casino Resort.

 
