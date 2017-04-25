Perfect Cate Clinches Tri-Valley League Championship

Tennis

The Cate boys tennis team rounded out an undefeated season by clinching the Tri-Valley League title on Tuesday with a 14-4 win over rival Thacher.

Brothers Kevin and Ethan Ha dropped a combined three games in their singles sweeps at Nos. 1 and 2 singles. Joseph Thomassen won two of three sets to give the Rams eight of nine points in singles.

In doubles, Christian Herman and Nicholas Hildebrandt continued an undefeated run in league play by sweeping three sets. Charlie Morris and Brad Gordon also swept three sets.

Cate looks to complete their undefeated season with a home win over Malibu on Wednesday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.