Fall in Love Over ‘Perfect Pairing’ Valentine’s Dinner at Santa Barbara Public Market

Pair up with your loved one or favorite foodie friend for a “Perfect Pairing” Valentine’s Dinner at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14 in The Kitchen at the Santa Barbara Public Market.

Indulge in a three-course prix fixe dinner of culinary delights from Santa Monica Seafoods, Enjoy Cupcakes + Rori’s Artisanal Creamery, while Wine + Beer’s Sommelier Sam Doernte guides guests through an incredible selection of two wines per guest, per course, that pair perfectly.

The cost is $180 for two people, all inclusive. Call 805.770.7702 to reserve. Space is limited. Click here for full details, and see Perfect Pairing menu below.

To Begin

Choice of Oysters on the half shell w/ Mignonette or Shrimp Cocktail paired with R.H. Coutier Brut Champagne Ambonnay Grand Cru N/V

+

Three Creek Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 2013

Next

Duo of Salmon and Chilean Seabass paired with Foxen Chardonnay Bien Nacido Block UU Santa Maria Valley 2013

+

Hitching Post Hometown Pinot Noir Santa Barbara County 2012

Sweet Ending

Sweet Duo of Enjoy Cupcakes + Rori’s Artisanal Ice Cream paired with Saracco Moscato di Asti D.O.C.G 2013

+

Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco “Amabile” D.O.C. N/V

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Public Market.