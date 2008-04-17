Perfect Season Coming to a Close for Dos Pueblos

The Dos Pueblos junior varsity tennis season is coming to an end, and what a season it was: Undefeated!

We had so much talent and depth on the team ... So many of my players could skillfully play both singles and doubles on any given day ... This made my job as their coach extremely easy!

I saw outstanding leadership in our captain, Jack Kessel, as he led our team to victory. He, Austin Cano, Kyle Davis, Peter Shao and Robert Lasskin were called upon throughout the season to fill in on the varsity squad when needed. Each one of them was successful in all the varsity debuts.

I am a proud coach and I look forward to watching them grow!

Go Chargers!

Heather Bailey coaches boys’ junior varsity tennis at Dos Pueblos High.