Performers to Take the Stage Feb. 22 for Carpinteria Talent Showcase

The fifth annual Carpinteria Talent Showcase will be held at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Plaza Playhouse Theater, 4916 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria.

Doors will open an hour before each performance.

This is the Carpinteria Rotary Charitable Foundation’s annual fundraiser. A large portion of the proceeds will go to Band Forever to benefit and buy musical instruments for the Carpinteria School District. The foundation will also award a college scholarship to a local high school senior.

Sponsorships are the key to the success of the event. If you or someone you know wants to advertise, support the performing arts, get preferred seating and generally support local causes, tell them about the event.

If you need our help, call Donna Treloar at 805.684.5489 with questions or to contact a potential sponsor.

Tickets went on sale Jan. 1. Ticket prices are $30 for adults and $10 for kids age 12 or younger. That’s the same as last year. Ticket venues are Curious Cup Bookstore and Montecito Bank & Trust, or email [email protected], call 805.684.5489 or click here.

The community gets to witness a wonderful evening of entertainment; our schools benefit, and talented locals have an opportunity to share their gifts — clearly, a win-win-win event.

— Donna Treloar represents the Carpinteria Rotary Charitable Foundation.