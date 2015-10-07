Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation Reveals New Guidelines for Annual Competition

Advice

Since its inception in 1982 by the late Mrs. Lincoln Dellar, the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation has provided deserving vocal and instrumental music students with financial assistance through an annual awards competition.

The competition in April of 2015 provided $24,500 to deserving musicians, following a rigorous audition process and final competitive preformance.

At their July 12, 2015, meeting, the PASF board of directors voted to approve several changes in the guidelines for participation in competition to clarify age limit, geographic boundaries and training criteria.

Foundation President Deborah Bertling has announced that applicants for the 2016 PASF competition must live in Santa Barbara County or study with a Santa Barbara County teacher, may not be over 30 years old, may perform up to five times in the annual competitions, but previous first-prize winners may not compete within the same musical discipline.

College-level full-time or adjunct facutly are not eligible to audition.

The deadline for applications is March 4, 2016. Auditions will be held March 25–26, 2016, and finalists will perform April 17, 2016.

Full competition guidelines may be found at the PASF website.

— Marylove ​Thralls is the board secratary for the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation.