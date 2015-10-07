Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:21 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation Reveals New Guidelines for Annual Competition

By Marylove ​Thralls for the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation | October 7, 2015 | 11:16 a.m.

Since its inception in 1982 by the late Mrs. Lincoln Dellar, the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation has provided deserving vocal and instrumental music students with financial assistance through an annual awards competition. 

The competition in April of 2015 provided $24,500 to deserving musicians, following a rigorous audition process and final competitive preformance.

At their July 12, 2015, meeting, the PASF board of directors voted to approve several changes in the guidelines for participation in competition to clarify age limit, geographic boundaries and training criteria.

Foundation President Deborah Bertling has announced that applicants for the 2016 PASF competition must live in Santa Barbara County or study with a Santa Barbara County teacher, may not be over 30 years old, may perform up to five times in the annual competitions, but previous first-prize winners may not compete within the same musical discipline. 

College-level full-time or adjunct facutly are not eligible to audition.

The deadline for applications is March 4, 2016. Auditions will be held March 25–26, 2016, and finalists will perform April 17, 2016.

Full competition guidelines may be found at the PASF website.

— Marylove ​Thralls is the board secratary for the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 