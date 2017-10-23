Periodic Road Closures Wednesday on Northbound 101 in Gaviota

The northbound lanes of Highway 101 from Mariposa Reina to the Gaviota Roadside Rest Area will be closed intermittently from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, to allow Caltrans to perform a rock-scaling operation for public safety.

The California Highway Patrol will lead motorists to a full stop during these intermittent rolling closures to ensure everyone's safety.

Electronic message boards will be activated informing northbound motorists to be prepared to stop as they approach this work zone. Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes.

The work will be performed by the Caltrans Maintenance team of Buellton.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, call the District 5 toll free number at 568-0858 or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#.

— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.