Periods of Rain to Continue

Flash flood watches remained in effect for all of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties through early Monday. Periods of rain will continue across the region Monday night.

By Noozhawk Staff | January 6, 2008 | 8:00 p.m.

Sunday evening, a strong jet stream was beginning to enhance the rainfall across the region.

Rain was heavy at times Sunday night and it came with isolated thunderstorms. Since the ground is so saturated from heavy rainfall during the past few days, the risk of flash flooding remained.

The highest threat of flash flooding will be across the burn areas, which could experience dangerous debris flows, however. Due to the potential for high-intensity rainfall on saturated ground. Even nonburn areas could experience significant roadway flooding, along with rock and mudslide activity.

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Southern California residents should remain alert for flash flooding and follow directions of emergency preparedness officials. Evacuations should begin immediately without waiting for instructions if heavy flows of water or mud and debris are observed.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

 

